Roy Johnson

March 25, 1948-February 24, 2020
Roy Irvin Johnson received the victory of all victories being called home to the lord.
Preceded in death by his parents, Olan and Wynonna Shields Johnson.
Survivors are his wife Susan Hall Johnson of Hermitage, MO., brother Richard and Carolyn Johnson, children, Kelly Bright, Roy O. Johnson, Christina Red Wing, Kendall Cullumber and Ronald Hampton.
Funeral Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m. Green Valley Cemetery, Osawatomie, KS. 66064. Followed by Celebration of Life at Rantoul City Hall.
