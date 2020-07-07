Roy Allen Miller, age 78, Fort Scott, Kansas passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Benjamin Cemetery, Amoret, Missouri. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.