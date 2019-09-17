Roy Don West age 75 of Kansas City, MO died Sunday September 8, 2019 at River Bend Nursing home in Kansas City, KS.
Cremation Service: 1 pm Saturday September 21, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Osawatomie, Kansas
Memorials: National Kidney Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
