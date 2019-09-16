Ruby Brenneman, age 81, La Cygne, Kansas passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Funeral 11 am September 18, 2019 Calvary Baptist Church La Cygne, Kansas. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Wednesday September 17, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
