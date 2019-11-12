Rudy Hansberger

Rudy Charles Hansberger age 70, Louisburg, KS, passed away November 6, 2019.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. at the Louisburg First Baptist Church 406 S. Vine St. Louisburg, KS
Rudy was born on May 18, 1949 to Charles and Dorothy Hansberger. Rudy along with his siblings, Michael, Letitia (Tish), and Peter (deceased) lived on the family farm in Millersport, OH. Rudy was the son of a veterinarian and learned his work ethic from his father. He would often tell stories of his time bucking hay or helping his dad at the sale barn. When they could, he and friends and his brothers would go torment the girls at Buckeye Lake. Rudy also worked at Weldon’s Ice Cream Factory, founded by his Grandfather and namesake, Rudy Weldon.
Beginning his career with J.C. Penney Company the opportunity brought him to Kansas in 1977 where he worked loyally until 2014. While at the JCP Distribution Center in Lenexa, he met the love of his life, Patricia Hammontree. They were married on December 14, 1985. Together they raised a son, Ian.
Ian was the center of Rudy’s life. They were not just father and son, but best friends. Everything that was Rudy, is who Ian became. Ian began playing competitive sports when he was four years old. Rudy was his soccer coach for most of Ian’s career. Rudy was remembered by his players as a man who placed memories and experiences over anything else.
Rudy and Ian also shared a deep-rooted passion for hunting and fishing. The love for the outdoors’s took them to places such as Canada, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, and Mexico. A proud moment was when he caught his first Striper in Columbiaville Creek in upstate New York while fishing for Smallmouth, of course side by side with Ian. Rudy was a NAVDHA Member and took pride in raising outstanding hunting dogs that traveled with him around the country.
The proudest moment of Rudy’s life was when he became a grandfather. The love that poured out of him for those blue-eyed girls, Faith (4) and Sydney (2) was profound. They called him Papa Rudy. He enjoyed snuggling with them on the recliner and going for pedicures together.
Rudy spent his years going hard and fast. Some may have called him WILD! He loved machines that tore up old back country roads and mountain slopes. He loved all people. Loved making strangers into friends and had friends that became family. He could often be found in Louisburg around town, or at the golf course. He loved Louisburg High School sports and those K-State Wildcats. It would be rare to not see him in a T-shirt representing the Purple & White.
Rudy was the glue of the Hansberger family and his calls and texts to each of them will be missed severely, even if he was technologically challenged and it could take a few goes at it to decipher a well-spoken text message.
Rudy is proceeded in death by his father Charles Hansberger, brother Peter Hansberger, wife Patricia Hansberger, and sister-in-law Nancy Hansberger.
Rudy is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hansberger; brother, Michael Hansberger; sister, Tish (Doug) Hallam; son, Ian (Amanda) Hansberger; granddaughters, Faith and Sydney; nephews, Jason Hallam, Jeffrey Hallam, Zachary Hansberger and Aaron Hammontree; nieces, Kate Hansberger-Larson and Tarah Hammontree-Cassity; dogs, Berta and Zoe, and many other friends and family.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Louisburg High School Future Farmers of America.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
