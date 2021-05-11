Rushell JoAnn Jackson, 41, of Gardner, KS, passed away May 8, 2021.
Cremation. No services at this time. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Rushell was born Feb. 11, 1980 to Russell Keith and Brenda Kay (Hall) Crosby.
She graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1998. Rushell worked at Hans Rudolph as a flow calibration tech. She also served in the Army National Guard.
Rushell was all about her children; never missing a game or concert. She loved bingo and casino. Rushell had accepted Jesus Christ into her heart as her savior.
She will be missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Nova Leigh Hinton; paternal grandfather, George Crosby; maternal grandfather, George Hall and Uncle David Hall. Rushell is survived by her children: Destiny, Dakota and Dalton Jackson, all of Gardner, KS; her significant other and life partner, Jarrad Hinton, Gardner, KS; siblings: Carrie Weaver, Lee’s Summit, MO, Jeramie “Matt” Easteria, Drexel, MO, Jermey Crosby, Gardner, KS and Alisha Reieschneider, Wellsville, KS; paternal grandmother, Lenora Crosby and maternal grandmother, Tessie Hall.
