1937-2020
Russell William Watts, age 83, of Paola, KS, passed away December 22, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
He was born in Franklin, MO, on June 24, 1937, to Russell Clinton Watts and Dorothy (McBride) Watts. They had 2 more children together, Betty and Penny. His biological mother passed away when he was only 7 years old. Later his father would re-marry his step-mother, Mildred and they had one daughter together, Sue.
Russell enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1955 and worked his way up as a Radioman First Class in Naval Communications, serving on the U.S.S. Arlington ship during Vietnam as a radioman for his country. He received a national defense service medal, good conduct medal, Vietnam service medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, Navy Unit Commendation medal and also an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He served on two Apollo missions – Apollo 8 & Apollo 10. He was honorably discharged July 16, 1969.
On September 14, 1964, he was united in marriage with Donna Brown in Miami, Oklahoma. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia during this time and they had their first child together on March 27, 1966 – Jonathan Clinton Watts. They moved to Kansas in early 1970, making their home in Paola. They had their second child on January 16, 1971, at Miami County Hospital – Staci Jean (Watts) Wilson.
Russ and Donna enjoyed bowling together in the early years of their marriage, playing cards with family & friends and just spending time with family. He started working for Frito Lay as a route driver in 1970 and retired in 1993, he stocked many shelves with our favorite chips during those years. He then worked as a maintenance man at Havencroft apartments for a few years and then ended his working career driving for the Foster Grandparent Program until December 2, 2020.
Russell had an amazing knack for creating beauty with his artwork. His drawings and paintings are remarkable, 100 percent unique. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids more than anything. He enjoyed life and also, his bread & butter pickles…can’t forget that – needless to say he will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.
Russell is preceded in death by his biological mother Dorothy (McBride) Watts, his father Russell C. Watts, two sisters Penny Sanders and Betty Clarke, and his step-mother Mildred Watts.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of 56 years; his son - Clint Watts, granddaughter Courtney & two great grandsons James & Joziah; his daughter, Staci Watts Wilson (Gregg), grandson Eric, granddaughter Baylie (Anthony) and great granddaughter Sawyer Jean; Leah Clarke, niece of Okla City and many other loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.