1948-2020
Ruth Adeline Evans, 72, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, December 18, 2020, at Osawatomie Cemetery, Osawatomie, Kansas.
Ruth was born Monday, November 22, 1948, in Baldwin, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Lindhorst) Dammann. She was the fourth of their five children.
She was united in marriage to Richard Nicol Evans January 11, 1969, in Linn, KS. They made their home in Clay Center for a couple years. After living in Clay Center, they moved south of Paola. They became the parents of two children David and Lori.
She worked at Paola Walmart for a couple of years then moved to the Walmart Distribution Center in Ottawa for many years. She retired in May of 2003.
Ruth and Richard loved to travel. They have been to all 50 states, England, and Germany. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Paola and the Miami County Quilters Guild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband Richard of the home; son David (Sarah) Evans of Pikeville, NC; daughter, Lori (Joe) Crowther of Olathe, KS; three sisters Mary Ann (Dean) McIntosh of Moundville, MO, Barbara Jacobson of Surprise, AZ, and Joyce Laflin of Clay Center, Kansas; her brother Curtis Dammann of Clay Center, Kansas; 4 grandchildren Raegen Nicole Orr, Isabel Marie Orr, Grace Caroline Evans, and Garrett David Evans; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to ALS Association or Ascend Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ruth’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
