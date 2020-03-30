Ruth Cunningham

Ruth "Elaine" Cunningham, age 70, of Fontana, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
Elaine was born Friday, February 3, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Teddy and Ruth (Crouch) Branson. She attended Belton,, Missouri High School. She attended college for two years to study computers and business.
Elaine was united in marriage to Homer Cunningham on October 1, 1971 in Olathe. They made their home in Olathe, together they raised four children. They have lived in Fontana since 1977.
She had worked for King Radio in Paola and Farmers Insurance Group in Overland Park. She owned and operated Elaine's Herbs and Spices in Paola. She served as city clerk for Fontana for many years.
She loved fishing and camping. A lot of her spare time was spent fishing at Linn County Lake. She also loved to crotchet and do embroidery work. She enjoyed singing and praising worship with her husband and many different churches. Her favorite pastime was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Teddy Branson, mother and step-father Ruth and Paul Yoakum, a brother Terry Lynn Branson, and a grandson Michael Wayne Lucky.
Survivors include her husband Homer of the home; four children Darla Shine of Fontana, Edward Cunningham of Olathe, Tonia Ellis of Bethany, MO, and Jeanell Lucky-Kuder of Osawatomie; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two brothers Teddy Branson of Warsaw, MO and Robert Branson of Belton, MO; three sisters Sharon Branson-Doss of Hutchison, Kansas; Sally Kramer of Dayton, Texas, and Regina Carrett of Raymore, MO; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
