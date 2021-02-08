Ruth Elizabeth Bolling, age 98, of Garnett, KS, formerly of Osawatomie, KS, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at Parkview Heights Nursing Home in Garnett, KS.
Graveside Service was January 28, 2021, at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to Regina's Rescue send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
