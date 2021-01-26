Ruth Elizabeth Bolling, age 98, of Garnett, KS, formerly of Lane, KS, died Monday January 25, 2021, at Parkview Heights Nursing Home in Garnett, KS.
Graveside Service Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12:30 p.m. Osawatomie Cemetery. The family asks that masks are worn even at the cemetery and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie.
