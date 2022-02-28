1943-2022
Ruth Edna (Swearingen) Lohaus left us to meet her Savior Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
Ruth, or Ruthie, as she was lovingly known by her brothers and sisters, was born December 22, 1943, to Robert Swearingen and Enid (Priestly) Swearingen, the last of 12 children. She entered the world a tiny, premature baby on the family farm in rural Miami County, northwest of Paola, Ks.
She started her education at Scott Valley Elementary, a rural one room schoolhouse, and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1961.
September 1, 1962, she was joined in marriage with Richard Karl Lohaus at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block, Kansas. Their early married life was spent in Western Kansas and Iowa before settling back in Paola to raise their family. They were blessed with 4 daughters.
Ruth was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith as an adult June 2, 1963, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Norton, Ks. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Paola, and was an active participant in many church functions including teaching Sunday School.
She was a hard-working, loving homemaker, wife, and mother. Besides being employed by the King Radio plant in Paola, she also shared her time and talents in cooking, baking, gardening, canning and crocheting. Ruth loved to sew apparel for herself and her girls, which included everything from baby clothes to wedding dresses and then summer dresses and pjs for her grandkids. She loved to camp out with her husband and children and later included her grandchildren on special trips.
Her grandchildren treasure fond memories of tea parties, learning to cook and bake in her kitchen, spending summer vacations “on the farm,” and enjoying all the family holidays and traditions she always made so special.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and 1 grandson.
She is survived by her husband Karl of the home; 4 daughters: Ruth Elaine (Robb) Kluttz, Paola, Teresa (Terry) Ellsworth, Garnett, Patricia (Virgil) Lyons, and Karla (Randy) Lohaus-Fast, Paola; as well as 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Paola. Burial was in Miami Memorial Gardens, Paola.
Memorials are to First Lutheran Church Endowment and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
