Ruth Marian Curry, 96, La Cygne, Kansas, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
She was born on September 20, 1924, the daughter of Charles A. and Greeta Gove Lee in Springfield, Vermont. Her family moved to Chicago in 1929 where she went to school with Steve Allen and graduated with Mel Tormae.
Shortly after graduation she met the love of her life, Howard Curry. They married October 7, 1942 a union that lasted seventy-two years. To this union six children were born, Joy Quinoes, Julia Fisher, Janet Davis(Andy), Bob Curry(Paulette), Bill Curry(Joy), Bud Curry(M'Liss), nineteen grandchildren, forty-five great grand children and twenty-four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Lee, sister, Gwyneth Loncahr, husband Howard Curry, daughter Joy Quinoes and granddaughter, Kathy Dougherty.
Ruth was very active in the Calvary Baptist Church as a song leader, starting the pantry, Ruth Circle and Broadway Cafe. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts and cooked many turkey steaks for football and basketball teams that Howard coached. The players still talk about those turkey steaks. Ruth will be remembered for always being happy with a smile on her face. She was quite the wonderful lady and will be missed very much by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Calvary Baptist Church. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Individual respects and guest registry can be made from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 4, followed by visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to St Jude Children's Hospital, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
