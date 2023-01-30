PAOLA – Sally Jane (Hunsaker) Green, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Life Care Center in Osawatomie, Kansas, with family and friends.
Jane was born March 11, 1932, to Ralph and Sallie (Waugh) Hunsaker at the family farm in Turin, Iowa. She came from a family of three brothers and two sisters, who all have deceased.
She later moved to Mapleton, Iowa, with her family, where she graduated from Mapleton High School with the class of 1950.
She worked at a bank in Mapleton and then attended flight attendant school in Omaha, Nebraska. During her visits with her grandparents and family in Olivet, Kansas, she was able to attend local dances with her cousins. It is at one of these dances that she met Jesse Dale Green Jr. who was from Melvern, Kansas. They were then married April 3, 1954, in Omaha. From this union two children, David and Diane, were born.
Jane and Dale then moved to a place west of Melvern, then northwest of Melvern and finally to a farm three miles west of town in 1955. There they farmed and lived for 55 years until Dale's passing in 2010. Jane was busy with the farm and raising children.
She then worked for more than a decade with the Melvern School's food service. She was involved with the Melvern Methodist Church and other clubs.
Jane and Dale enjoyed following their grandson's activities and were regulars at their school events. They also liked to travel, including camping trips with family. They continued to travel to various areas of the country later in their lives.
After the passing of Dale, Jane moved to Paola to be closer to family. She became involved with the Paola Methodist Church and attended other community activities with friends. She also was able to travel to visit family in other parts of the country with her cousin. Her Grandson Nelson was able to move in with her the last seven years and developed a special relationship and bond.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Steve Jones; daughter-in-law Diana (Turner) Green: parents; siblings Iola Mae (Cliff) Bond, Richard Hunsaker, Robert Hunsaker(in infancy), Lois (Walt) Gowan, and Ralph(Bev) Hunsaker; Siblings-in-law Juliette (Grover) Burnett, Margaret (Otis) Patterson, Bill Jones, and Wayne Litch.
Jane is survived by son David (Mary) Green. She has three grandsons and six great grandchildren, Jarred (Sheila) Green - Stratton, Scarlett, Sterling and Scottlyn; Lee “Nick” (Amy) Green – Emerson and Wilder, and Nelson Green. She has five bonus grandchildren Mike (Trisha) Armstrong – Ashton, Kaiden and Maysen; Jeff Armstrong – Ethan and Jack; and Kathy (Jeremy) Deason – Kelly and Freddie; Natalie and Erik Jones. Sister- in- laws Helen Hunsaker, Mary K. Jones and Phyliss Litch.
Funeral services for Jane will be at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30, at the Melvern United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon.
Memorial contributions for Jane may be made to the Melvern United Methodist Church, the Paola United Methodist Church, or the Melvern Community Center, sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
