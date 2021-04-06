Sally Pence, amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many, passed from this world to the next after gracing the earth for the past 78 years.
Sally was surrounded by her family at her home in Augusta, Kansas when she gave up her battle with lung cancer. Heaven gained a beautiful and spunky soul on April 3, 2021.
Sally Mae Attebery was born in 1942. The second child of Helen and Ben Attebery and sister to Ben Jr., Sally grew up in Paola, Kansas. Sally met her future husband, Doug Pence, while attending KSU. They married in the summer of 1964. Sally worked as a nurse, supporting Doug as he attended medical school and started their family. Their love was complex and steadfast, setting the tone for a family characterized by togetherness and a fierce dedication to each other.
Sally was called to service as a volunteer, a fearless leader in every role she had. The majority of her volunteer work was at Minneha Elementary and through the St. Francis Auxiliary. Sally excelled at her volunteer work, having received many awards over the years. Sally was also the manager at the Via Christi St. Francis Gift Shop for many years.
What Sally excelled at most was being a friend. She was a friend to her family, both close and extended, and to countless others who came in and out of her life. With her first grandchild came her most important moniker, “Granky”. She was Granky to not only her family, but to so many of their friends as well – a living example of acceptance and inclusion to each and every person she met. One of the many qualities that made Sally so amazing was her ability to welcome and accept without judgement.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Ben Attebery, and her brother, Ben Attebery Jr. She is survived by her husband, Doug Pence; their daughters Jenifer Pence (Tim), Stephanie Edenstrom, and Katie Brugger (Tom); four grand-daughters, Alicia Edenstrom, Emily Geels (Derek), Marissa Edenstrom (Shane) and Clara Brugger; one grandson, Douglas Pence; two great-grandsons, Luke and William Geels; her sister-in-law Sharon Attebery; her nieces Andrea Weddle (Paul) and Sara Slocum (Shayne), and her nephew John Attebery, as well as an endless list of family members and friends.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8; Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8, all at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita.
Memorial contributions in Sally’s name may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital and the American Cancer Society. A memorial celebration and spreading of her ashes is being planned for a later date. Please contribute and view tributes at www.dlwichita.com
