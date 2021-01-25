Samuel Lee Bivins, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was born on December 10th, 1996, in Overland Park, KS.
Sam's daughter Ava Lynn Bivins was born in October 2014 and she was the light of his life. In January 2020 Sam moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL with his girlfriend Harley Rhoades seeking to better his life. While in Fort Lauderdale, he worked at Tristar Network of FL, INC doing marketing and sales. Sam was a leader at his firm and he relished the challenge that work presented.
During his time on this earth Sam enjoyed sports, music, sneakers and saving money. He loved spending time with his daughter, friends and family. Sam had quite the personality and a smile that could light up a room. His dimples will never be forgotten.
Sam leaves behind his daughter Ava Lynn Bivins of Stillwell Ks, his Mother, Stacy Brocker and Enrique Colon mother's Fiance, Sisters Sadie Jo Bivins and Stephanie Bivins of Osawatomie and Jessi Keast of Gardner. Step brother Rickey Shideler of Gardner, step sisters Brandi Light of Camdenton Mo and Sheril Tabor of Laramie, WY Grandparents, Harvey and Carol Brocker, Aunt Roxanne Lindblad all of Paola, his girlfriend Harley Rhoades of Fort Lauderdale FL, and several nieces, nephews and cousins along with a multitude of friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28th, at Dengel & Sons in Paola.
There will be a celebration of life that will take place at a later scheduled date.
To leave condolences or to to leave a special message to the family of Sam please go to share memory tab at www.dengelmortuary.com
