Sandra Louise "Sandy" Hagman, age 80, Mound City, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Burial in the Curry Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at the Chapel. Guest registry can also be made Tuesday, January 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Mound City First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
