Sandra "Sandy" Brown

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Brown, age 59, of Paola, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home.
Together with her husband, Daniel “Danny”, they had two daughters, and made their home on a small piece of land just outside of Paola, Kansas, where they spent their time fishing, gardening, swimming, shooting, four-wheeling, and raising chickens.
She is survived by, her husband, Danny Brown of Paola, Kansas; her daughters Angela (Russell) Reichley, of Osawatomie, Kansas, and Ashley Brown, of Paola, Kansas; eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Sandy will be laid to rest at the Osawatomie Cemetery, just a few blocks from her home. A Celebration of Life was held the evening of September 19, 2020, at the Osawatomie Lake, where she would have appreciated the serene view of the water, the crisp fall-like weather, and the beautiful sunset. In keeping with her love for Facebook, Sandy’s page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
