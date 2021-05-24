Sandra “Sandy” Kathleen (Cartwright) McCorkell, Age 72, of Parker, KS, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 21st, 2021, following a short illness.
Sandy was born Thursday, September 30th, 1948, in Paul’s Valley, OK, the daughter of Hoyt V. Cartwright and Margie L. (Hassler) Cartwright.
As a young child the family left Lindsay, Oklahoma for Porterville, California. where Sandy received her early education, graduating from Strathmore Union High School in 1966.
Sandy married her husband of 57 years, George James McCorkell on October 8th, 1964 in Tijuana Mexico. Moving in 1968 from California to Parker, KS a home and family was established producing two daughters, Wendy L. (McCorkell) Werner and Kimberly J. McCorkell both of Osawatomie, KS.
Sandy was an amazing artist and expressed those talents in her oil paintings, cake decorating, floral arrangements, craft projects and many other creative hobbies. Her interests were expansive and she loved learning new skills, experiencing new adventures and spending time with family and friends. Early on, Sandy worked as a nurses aid, owned and managed a grocery store in Centerville KS, eventually working for the Prairie View School District as a Bus Driver for several years. Sandy loved her God, Family and Country.
Sandy is survived by her husband, daughters and two brothers David R. Cartwright and Dennis O. Cartwright both of Neosho, MO. Two grandchildren Samuel A. Werner and Theodore J. Werner. Her beloved dog Izzy, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Sandy is preceded in death by her father Hoyt V. Cartwright, mother Margie L. Cartwright, brother Hoyt D. “Danny” Cartwright, sister Judy M. (Hembree) Cartwright and nephew Benjamin O. Cartwright.
Sandy’s fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 27th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Plum Creek Church of Christ located at 31990 W. 363rd St, Osawatomie, KS 66064. Burial at Mound Creek Cemetery. Church reception following burial service. Flower deliveries may be made to the Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.