Sandy Howell passed away in her home on January 25, 2021, at the age of 80.
Sandra O’Dell Sites was born in Olathe, Kansas on October 3rd, 1940, the oldest of three children to Jim and Frances Sites. She spent the majority of her childhood growing up in the La Cygne and Louisburg, Kansas area. Some of her fondest memories of childhood were the time she spent with her Grandparents. She graduated from Louisburg Rural High School in 1958 and attended Ottawa University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in education. She taught at Meridan High School in Meridan, Kansas.
On the first day of Spring, 1965, Larry Howell proposed marriage and after their wedding on August 6, 1966, they moved back to the Louisburg area. Every first day of spring for their 54-year marriage Larry would surprise Sandy with a first day of spring gift.
She also taught at Blue Valley High School, was a stay-at-home mom – a job she excelled at and finished her career as Middle School Librarian for the Paola, Kansas School District until her retirement in 2004. In 2009, Larry and Sandy relocated to Sturgis, South Dakota to be full time grandparents, a job that brought her great joy. It is said that your life is comprised of 2 dates and a dash, and Sandy made the most that she could of her dash.
She loved kids, dogs, books, music, flowers, and Jesus. She always felt a pull toward Native American Culture and found great enjoyment in Native art, jewelry, and music. She was the most generous and giving wife, mother, and grandmother that any family could be blessed with. Her concerns, thoughts, and prayers were always for those around her. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for educators and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD.
She was greeted in heaven by her parents, parents-in-law, grandparents, sister, Jimmie Lynn, and brother-in-law Roger. Those left here to continue her legacy of generosity and love for family are her husband, Larry Howell, daughter Becky Jo Kosters (Tim), granddaughter Gracie Rose (Kadden), grandson Eric, brother Bill Sites (Charlene), sister-in-law Karen Wasson (Tim), brother-in-law Richard Howell (Dora), sister-in-law Sandra Joyce Howell, and many nieces and nephews.
To her family and friends in Kansas and in South Dakota, the family wishes to thank each one of you who took the time to brighten her life with your friendship, kindness, and love.
Visitation will be from 11:30am-1:00pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead. Private family funeral services will be held and burial will take place at 3:00pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Deadwood.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD or The USD 368 Endowment Fund in Paola, KS. https://usd368.revtrak.net/Endowment-Donations/
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
