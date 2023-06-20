Sarah Ann Armstrong, age 41, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary — Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Memorial Service will take place immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Services and burial will be held in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

