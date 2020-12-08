Sarah Lew Link Grimes of Midland, Texas, passed away Thursday evening December 3rd, 2020, at home surrounded by those that loved her most.
Sarah Lew’s birth in Midland on June 12, 1932 to Lewis Charles Link and Sarah Ann Binney Link completed the family. Frances Ellen Link became a big sister to “Sata.” 1411 West Texas Street was home.
Sarah Lew attended Midland public schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1949. While a Bulldog, Sarah Lew was active in student affairs, served as drum major for the pep squad and was photographed marching down Main Street leading the pack. In support of the WWII effort, Sarah Lew traveled the area promoting and selling War Bonds. She made some of her lifelong friends while in Midland schools.
Because going to school by the sea sounded so romantic, Sarah Lew attended Gulf Park College for Girls in Gulfport, Mississippi for a year. There she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She then attended The University of Texas at Austin, majoring in Elementary Education. Sarah Lew was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity, graduating UT in 1953.
Upon college graduation, Sarah Lew returned to Midland where she taught second grade, first at Travis Elementary and then Sam Houston Elementary.
While browsing at the popular bookstore the Book Stall, she realized she had caught the eye of handsome, young Kansas born, US Naval officer and geologist David Nelson Grimes. Mutual friends arranged an introduction followed by a lunch date where he promised he would give her a “jingle.” A short courtship followed and the two were happily married in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, June 7th, 1957. Sarah Lew and David made their home in Midland except for a two and a half years period when Union Oil of California transferred David to Denver. Sarah Lew and David raised three wonderful children, daughter Amy, son Link and daughter Ann.
Sarah Lew was active and enjoyed many clubs in Midland, including Study Club, Bridge Club, Sewing Club, Chocoholic’s and one of her first, W.H.A.M. W.H.A.M. was formed with her grade school girlfriends. While the meaning of W.H.A.M. was never confirmed, it was thought to be “we’re hunting a man.” The W.H.A.M.’s have enjoyed lifelong friendships, as Sarah Lew has with each group in which she has been involved.
Sarah Lew was a devoted lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, Sunday school teacher and Bible Moderator. Always involved in public affairs, she was president of the Midland Junior League, chaired Midland’s Celebration of the Arts, and acted as docent at the Petroleum Museum of Midland and the Haley Library.
Sarah Lew enjoyed the Midland Community Theatre with minor acting roles. She was an advocate and volunteer of the Public Library, a Girl Scout and Brownie leader for her daughters’ respective troupes and served on the Girl Scout Council. She was a PTA president and a volunteer for many other educational and charitable organizations.
Sarah Lew was an avid reader and stayed current in local and world affairs. She was a fabulous cook as her children’s friends will attest. She maintained a colorful, cheerful, warm and welcoming home. She had a keen interest in genealogy and through her research became a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She could always be counted on to recall the most intricate and obscure facts of family history. Sarah Lew participated in her family business and ranching affairs. She sewed, needlepointed, scored baseball games and loved travel.
Sarah Lew’s joy was her loving and creative husband David, with whom she shared sixty-three happy years. Sarah Lew is survived by husband David, daughter Amy Grimes Ehrlich and husband Bob of Austin, and their children Robert Maxwell Ehrlich, III, Sarah Adelaide Ehrlich, Elizabeth Markley Ehrlich, Louisa Simms Ehrlich and fiance Rye Harris Hinkle; by son David Link Grimes and wife, Missy of Midland and their children Nelson Link Grimes, Audrey Condron Grimes and Lewis Elliot Grimes; and by daughter Sarah Ann Grimes and husband Jay Old of Austin, and their children Madeline Lewis Nelson and fiance Eric Dean Walker and Thomas Edward Nelson IV, and Helen Elizabeth Old and James Edward Old. Survivors also include brother-in-law Dr. Floyd J. Grimes II and wife Mary Ann of Paola, Kansas, and sister-in-law Lillie Larsen and husband Max of Lincoln, Nebraska, and their children and grandchildren, and by nieces Judith Matthews Craig, Bonnie Matthews Welch and husband John Welch, and Susie Matthews Boyd and husband Kline Boyd, and their many children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Sarah and L.C. Link, her sister and husband Frances and Jack Matthews, and by sister-in-law and husband Francie and Michael Alt and nephews John Grimes and David Alt.
The family is thankful for the wonderful medical and home health care Sarah Lew received.
There will be a private graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Schorr officiating on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. There will be a celebration of Sarah Lew’s life when we can all gather safely once more.
Sarah Lew cared deeply for people of all walks and in that spirit, if one is inclined to make a charitable donation, please consider gifts to Hospice of Midland, the Lynn Scholarship Fund at the First Presbyterian Church or other charities of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
