Saundra Kellogg Cook, (84 yrs), passed on January 25, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.
She was born in Kansas City, MO, and grew up in Paola, KS. She then attended KU and moved to AZ where she married John Cook. They had 4 children, David, Thomas, Sharon and Susan.
With safety concerns, we are holding off any memorial plans. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org.
