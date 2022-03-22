Savanna Marie Lyons, age 28, of Greeley, KS, passed away March 2, 2022, at her home in Greeley, KS.
Service 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home.
Memorials are the funeral home to help with cost of services send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie KS 66064.
