Scott Attebery age 57 of Osawatomie, KS died Thursday December 26, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Scott will be cremated and there will be a service 1 pm Saturday January 4th 2020 at the eddy-Birchard funeral home. Memorials are the American Kidney Association and the American Diabetes Association.
