Scott Alan Attebery, age 57, of Osawatomie, KS, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Scott was born September 1, 1962 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the youngest of four children born to Jack Donald & Betty C. (Langston) Attebery. He grew up and attended school in Kansas City, KS.
After high school, Scott worked odd jobs and was the caretaker for his mother. He worked in factories and did seasonal work. He then went to work for Olathe Ford dealership as a driver.
In 1983, Scott had a son Michael Scott. Then on November 22, 1989, Scott and Jane (Gregory) Diaz were united in marriage in Paola, KS. With this marriage, Scott gained a son Shaun Anthony. Together the couple had a son Joshua. They made their home in Olathe and then Osawatomie.
Scott loved sports. He watched the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas State Wildcats. He enjoyed fishing, people watching and reminiscing with friends and family. Scott liked to cook and was known for his spaghetti sauce and pizza sauce. He was a food connoisseur. He was a Royal Ranger and a member of the Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Juanita Gregory, and Sister Kim Bousman.
Survivors include wife of 30 years Jane of the home, sons Michael Attebery, Shaun Diaz and Joshua Alan Attebery, daughter-in-law Rachel Yocum and family, brother Steve Attebery, sister Jackie White, sister-in-law’s Joyce Stiles and Judy Doherty, grandchildren William Attebery Wyatt Attebery and Mia Attebery. Along with other family and friends.
Funeral Service was January 04, 2020 1:00 PM Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Memorials: American Kidney Association or American Diabetes Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Cooke, the staff at Olathe Medical Center and the staff at Lifecare center for their care of Scott. Also they would like to thank Auten’s Pharmacy, Lom Vista Estates, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, lifelong friend Don Choate who travelled from Ozark to visit, Olathe Ford, Rev Ted Hunter, the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home and Aquinas Home Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.