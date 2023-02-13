October 17th, 1944 – February 9th, 2023
“I’ll Fly Away”
Sharen “Sherry” Kay Dees Ahlbrandt passed peacefully in her home Thursday, February 9th, 2023, with her family and friends, whom she thought of as family, by her side.
Sherry was born October 17, 1944, in Paola, KS, to Donna and Robert Ingersoll. She attended Paola High School, graduating in 1962. Sherry married Ross G. Dees on June 28, 1963, and together they had four children. Sherry was a homemaker raising her children until the death of her husband Ross in 1995, when she began working at Walmart in the bakery decorating cakes until she retired.
Sherry met her ornery neighbor Joel “Toby” Ahlbrandt while watering her flowers. It didn’t take Sherry and Joel long to realize their friendship had turned into much more, and they were united in marriage on September 12, 1999.
Sherry was a devoted Christian, belonging to Lighthouse Church of Paola, KS. Her favorite things included Kingdom Kids, eating fried okra and mushrooms, bargain shopping, and volunteering to make cakes for every birthday, wedding, and special occasion. She was well known for her deviled eggs and banana cake, family favorites. She enjoyed sharing her pool watching endless “one for your money” tricks, and late night swims. Most of all, she loved being in the presence of family and friends.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Joel Ahlbrandt, her four children, Preston and Ruth Dees, James Dees, Samuel and Arilma Dees, Michelle and Michael Fanning, one stepdaughter Candi Ahlbrandt, and her niece, Mary and David Coachman.
Seventeen grandchildren, Rachel (Derrick), Bailey (Wylie), Nina (Dylan), Tyler(Kayla), Sydni (Jared), Morgan, Laicey (Ben), Marcella, Jack, Eliza, Brylen, Stella, Shayla, Wilder, Logan, Hadley, and Emily.
Fifteen great grandchildren, Jay, Hunter, Ross, Corbyn, Case, Peyton, Rebecca, Easton, Andie, Laramie, Eli, Kameron, Strider, Forest, and Alayah.
She is also survived by the entire Paulsen family, Hadlock family, Gilliland family, Nguyen family, Coleman family, Rayl family, Kynda Harshman, Todd Horttor, and so many more.
Sherry is preceded in death by her first husband, Ross G. Dees, her parents Donna and Robert Ingersoll, brother Robert Ingersoll II, grandparents Nina and Orville Hollinger, Elmer and Adelia Ingersoll, and her beloved great grandparents James “Whitey Pa” and Edith “Ma” Proctor.
Sherry was strong in her faith and looked forward to her life with God, asking for us to rejoice in her new life. A service will not be held at this time, but the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
