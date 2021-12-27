Sharon Carlene Stewart, 83, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away on Tues., December 21, 2021, in Wellsville, KS.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday December 28, 2021, at the Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee Kansas. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Maple Hill Cemetery 2301 South 34 Street, Kansas City, Kansas.
Sharon was born in Chetopa, Kansas on November 12, 1938. She married William Stewart on April 8, 1971. Sharon worked in the food industry for many years. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Stewart. Sharon is survived by her children Lane Cravatt of Wichita, KS, Gena Stewart of Milan, MO and her grandchildren Brianna Cummins of Overland Park, KS and Alexander Cummins of Gardner, Kansas
