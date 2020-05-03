Sharon Cole

Sharon Kay (Hillbrant) Cole, 77, died from complications of hip surgery in Olathe Medical Center on April 1st. Her remains will be interred at Iola Cemetery in Iola, KS, beside her mother and father during a graveside service.
Sharon was born to Charles Franklin Hillbrant and Pearl Lorraine (Breon) Hillbrant, October 24th, 1942, in El Dorado, KS. She was the first child born to the couple, followed by her brother Richard Leon Hillbrant six years later.
She spent her early years in El Dorado KS where her parents owned a restaurant with a gas station/ garage attached. The family lived outside of town and had a big garden and chickens. Sharon treated the chickens as pets; dressing them up in doll clothes and carrying them around the yard. The chickens would walk up the long driveway to meet Sharon when she got off the school bus. Though she never kept chickens as an adult, she collected chickens the rest of her life.
Sharon had a lifelong passion for reading, movies, and beautiful clothes. Both her parents fostered a love of books in Sharon, which she passed down to her daughters and grandchildren. Her Breon grandparents raised horses outside of Neosho Falls. She never missed watching the Kentucky Derby on TV, cheering for her favorite horse of the race. Her grandmother was a beautiful seamstress who made Sharon clothes throughout her youth. Sharon always had a great sense of style and extensive wardrobe, often wearing red or her favorite color yellow.
When Sharon was 7 years old, she contracted scarlet fever, severely damaging her eyesight. Sharon was the apple of her daddy’s eye, and the death of her beloved father two years later haunted her the rest of her life. Her mother remarried to Joe Kerr, and they eventually moved to Louisburg, KS, where she would graduate from high school in 1960.
In 1962, Sharon married William Leroy Elwood and had two daughters: Chrystal Lorraine Elwood, and Shannon Lea (Elwood) Cole. She always spoke fondly of their early years of adventure in California as newlyweds, spending time in Yosemite and Redwood National Forest.
Sharon was very intelligent and graduated from Brown Mackie College. She had excellent, accurate typing skills that served her as magazine editor. She managed a CETA office providing training and finding employment for adults and youth in the summer. Sharon worked for years in both Kansas and Wyoming helping people in need with food stamps and utilities.
In 1978, Sharon married John Larry Cole. On their honeymoon, she first experienced her beloved Yellowstone National Park, where she would work every summer in the later years of her life. They both loved nature and traveling. Larry passed away due to cancer in 2001 and Sharon never stopped mourning him.
She is survived by her daughters Chrystal and Shannon; her brother Rick Hillbrant, her grandchildren Tessa Renee Sosa of Kansas City, MO, Brandon Michael Elwood and Jahn Zachary Cole of Paola, KS; and two great grandchildren, John Bishop Cole and Raven Winter Cole.
Sharon was outgoing: speaking at length on any topic with anyone she encountered. Her warmth, sense of adventure, and her excitement for living were only eclipsed by her service in helping others. She was deeply loved and will always be remembered. We will truly miss sharing the joy of listening to music, a good book, a thoughtful conversation, a new adventure, and a warm loving hug with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.