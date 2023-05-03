Sharon Kay Ala, age 79, of LaCygne, Kansas, passed away at her home on May 1, 2023, surrounded by family.

Sharon was born the daughter of Verne “Shorty” Ray and Ruth Bernice (Gilmore) Ross on May 1, 1944 at Blue Mound, Kansas. She married Leon “Butch” Snow on April 18, 1964, to this union two daughters were born, Angela Johnson (Tom) and Tina Stillians (Toby).

