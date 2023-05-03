Sharon Kay Ala, age 79, of LaCygne, Kansas, passed away at her home on May 1, 2023, surrounded by family.
Sharon was born the daughter of Verne “Shorty” Ray and Ruth Bernice (Gilmore) Ross on May 1, 1944 at Blue Mound, Kansas. She married Leon “Butch” Snow on April 18, 1964, to this union two daughters were born, Angela Johnson (Tom) and Tina Stillians (Toby).
Butch and Sharon were married for thirty years when he preceded her in death in 1994. Sharon then married Gary Ala on June 23, 2001 in Fort Scott, Kansas. She worked at Stainbrook’s Store in LaCygne for thirty-two years.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, cooking, helping with the 4-H when her girls were involved, spoiling her grandchildren, spending time with her family and she also had an extensive collection of owls.
She was also preceded in death by her parents. Sharon is survived by her daughters, three brothers, Gary, Jerry and Vernon Ross, two stepsons, Stephen Patterson and Terry Ala, three stepdaughters, Cindy Kruh, Toni Miller and Julie Hatfield, three grandchildren, Jake, Tyler and Taylor, one great granddaughter, Sophee, 10 additional step grandchildren and 8 additional step great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial will be at the New Lancaster Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Lancaster United Methodist Women and may be sent in care of the funeral home to: Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 304 La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
