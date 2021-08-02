Sharon Kay (Barnett) Messinger, November 25, 1942 - July 22, 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 78.
Sharon loved family gatherings, especially around the holidays and relished cooking for everyone. She was an adventurer and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time in the mountains, kayaking in the rivers and lakes and enjoyed all of nature in general. In her less active years she found much solace sitting outside and watching her beloved hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Barnett and Betty Jones; her sister, Linda Bartlett.
She is survived by her children, Robert Gulotta (Janelle), Daniel Gulotta (Mia), James Gulotta (Cristina), Tamara Metcalf (Michael) and Andrew Jewett. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends August 14, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Eagles Landing at Lake Olathe, 475 S. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe, KS 66061.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: HeadsUp, Inc., P.O. Box 373, Paola, KS 66061.
