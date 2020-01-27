Sharon Jane Daggett Smith, age 70, Fort Scott, Kansas passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat, Jan 25, 2020, Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial in the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Pleasanton Chapel. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
