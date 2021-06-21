Sharon Yvonne Hastings age 76 of Osawatomie, KS, died Thursday June 17, 2021, at Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
Sharon was born June 9, 1945, in Paola, KS. She was the youngest of three children born to Willard Dean and Edith (Everhart) Elrod. She grew up in Hillsdale where she attended grade school and junior high. Sharon graduated with the Paola High School class of 1963.
After high school, Sharon went to work for Kansas University Medical Center as a bookkeeper. On January 14, 1967, Sharon and Ernest Wayne Hastings were united in marriage in Hillsdale. They made their home in Olathe, then to a couple places in Osawatomie until settling at the family farm in Osawatomie. To this union came three sons, David, Steven and Daniel. Once her children were born, Sharon stayed home with them and raised them. She worked outside of the home cleaning houses.
In her spare time, Sharon liked to garage sale and collect things. She enjoyed gardening. Sharon was very involved in the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies. Sharon attended different churches in Osawatomie over the years. The two that she attended the most were the First Christian Church and Faith Baptist Church. Sharon was most known for her kind spirit and loving heart. Her favorite thing was spoiling her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, her parents and one brother Delmon Elrod.
Survivors include her sons David (Jennifer) Hastings, Steven Hastings and Daniel (Jaime) Hastings all of Osawatomie, KS, six grandchildren Nathan (Cheyanne) Hastings, Ashley (TC) Balthazor, Lanie Hastings, Alyson (Preston Cornett) Hastings, Gage Hastings and Justin Hastings, three great-grandchildren Bodie & Ryett Balthazor and Maverick Hastings. One brother Ronald D. Elrod of Spring Hill, KS. Along with other family and many friends.
Sharon will be cremated. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday June 26, 2021, followed by service at 11 a.m., all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial of Ashes will follow at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430, Osawatomie, KS 66064.
