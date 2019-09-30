1963-2019
Shawn Michele Busby, 56, Paola, KS, formerly of Overland Park, died Sept. 23, 2019.
Funeral Mass: 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wea/Bucyrus, KS.
Memorials to Catholic Charities Hospice can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors include her husband Brad; mother Judith Morris; children Alan, Carden, and Cally Busby.
