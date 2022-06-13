1974-2022
Shawn Patrick Byrd, 48, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday June 18, 2022, at the American Legion Post #156. Paola, KS from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Shawn was born Sunday, April 21, 1974, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Michael Jewell and Jacque (Rankin) Byrd.
He was united in marriage to Amanda Hale on April 20, 2012, at Paola. They made their home in Paola and were raising six children together.
Shawn was the owner of a successful painting business. He was a second generation painter so he's been painting as long as he was old enough to hold a brush.
He was a Junior Deacon for the Masonic Lodge #37 AF & AM. He was an American Legion Rider and was a Son of the American Legion Post #156.
He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Most importantly, Shawn was a phenomenal husband, father, grandfather, and all around family man. Shawn's favorite quote was, "If I had my life to live over again, I'd find you sooner so I could love you longer."
Shawn was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife Amanda; his children DeAnna Gaston, Brandon Hedrick, Dahrma Byrd, Wyatt Hedrick, Della Byrd, and Benjamin Byrd; his mother Jacque Byrd of Paola; his mother-in-law Terry Hale of Osawatomie; his brother Bryan Byrd of Overland Park; his sister Crystal Byrd of Overland Park; 10 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Shawn Byrd Memorial Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Shawn’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
