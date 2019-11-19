Shawn Teagarden

Shawn Aaron Teagarden, age 43, La Cygne, Kansas died as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 20, 1976 the son of Joe and Vicki Leister Teagarden.
Shawn was a member of Cadmus 4H club as a youth. Shawn graduated from Prairie View High School in 1994, where he enjoyed football and FFA, attended Kansas State University where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and could often be found bartending patrons at The Aggie Lounge, and later as an adult received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baker University.
He was united in marriage to his truest love, Randa (Rockers) Reese on September 8, 2012 at Casa Somerset outside of Paola, KS. He worked for KCP&L as a Plant Equipment Operator at the La Cygne Generating Station for 11 years and was a member of the IBEW Local #412. Shawn enjoyed his job and coworkers very much. He was a well respected Operater.
Shawn enjoyed riding his Harley Softail Springer that he built, shooting guns with his brother, wife, children and friends, listening to his favorite music, going to concerts, vacationing on the beach, eating Seafood, socializing with friends and was a fantastic cook. Shawn was a lover of animals and had 6 pets, cats: Iceman, Ace & Misty Day and 3 dogs, Rayne (Australian Shepherd), Murphy (Border Collie) and his most beloved baby dog Daisy Mae ( Toy Poodle). Yes, that big tough man with his toy poodle made everyone smile.
Shawn was quick witted, usually with a smirk or sinister grin and a punchy comeback line. He didn't mince words and lived life to the fullest. He had a tough exterior but a tender heart for those he loved most.
He is survived by his wife Randa, children, Fraternal twins Ben & Jordan Reese, of the home. Becca Reese, Grandview, MO, and Identical Twins, Cooper and Carter Jensen, of Northeast KS. parents, Joe and Vicki Teagarden, LaCygne, brother Scott Teagarden and wife Baylee, nephew Wesley and niece Ellie Lou of LaCygne. Grandparents Charles and Marlene Leister of Salina and numerous relatives including Aunt's, Uncle's and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Wicked Outfitters, 22802 Valley Rd, La Cygne, KS. A time of remembrance and sharing will follow the service until 9 pm. Contributions are suggested to Grady's Kids or Shawn Teagarden Children's Education Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
