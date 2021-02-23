Sheila J. Hammons, age 79, of Louisburg, KS, passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, at Dengel & Son Mortuary in Louisburg, Ks. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Sheila was born in McAlester, OK, on October 29, 1941, to Charles and Willa Mae Anderson. Sheila met Homer Hammons at a Jerry Lee Lewis concert and was later married to Homer on March 9, 1962. They moved to Stillwell, KS, in 1972. Together they built the family business that she ran for many years out of her home office. Sheila was always involved in something or running children all over the place. She never met a stranger and was always willing to talk to anyone.
Sheila was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Anderson, her Mother, Willa Mae Helton and her two sisters, Linda and Cheryl and brother, Gaylan.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Homer Hammons of 59 years, son, Charles Hammons of Edgerton, KS, son, Darryl Hammons and wife, Marsha of Paola, KS and Daughter, Jennifer Hammons of Muldrow, OK. four grandchildren, Nicholas Hammons, Mitchel Hammons, Cody Hammons and Rachel Hammons and two great grandchildren, Cade Hammons and Lyra Hammons.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
