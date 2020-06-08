Sherman Harlow

Sherman D. Harlow, age 85, of Louisburg, KS, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020, at his home in Louisburg.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Louisburg, KS, with the Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Louisburg VFW Post 7348 and American Legion Post 250.
Sherman was born in Kansas City, KS October 17, 1934 to John S. and Josephine (Bartkoski) Harlow. He grew up in Louisburg and graduated from Louisburg Rural High School in 1952. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Maschler of Louisburg on April 22, 1961 and they raised 7 children. He was widowed in 1987 when Betty passed away. He spent his entire career as a crane operator for Belger Cartage Service of Kansas City, MO. After retiring from the Operating Engineers Local 101, he met and married Geraldine (Geri) Maloney of Omaha, NE. They were married September 5, 1997.
Sherman was a devout Catholic, a man of strong faith and devoted to his family. He enjoyed camping, vacation trips across the country, square dancing, playing cards, sitting by a campfire, and just spending time with all his family. He loved living on the farm and taking grandkids for tractor and wagon rides and pushing them on the swing set that he built for them.
He served in the United States Army stationed in South Korea after the conflict, and later active duty United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Sherman was preceded in death by his wife Betty of 26 years and his daughter, Renee, as well as a sister, Wanitta Summit.
He is survived by his wife Geri of 22 years, son, Dan (Wanda) Harlow of Bucyrus, KS, daughter, Debbie (Randy) Cornelius of La Cygne, KS, daughter, Rita (Bruce) Welsh of Leesburg, VA, daughter Valerie (David) Frye of Kansas City, MO, daughter Vicky (Brian) Patterson of Greencastle, PA, and son Matthew (Bambi) Harlow of Gardner, KS, as well as step-son Dan (Susan) Shannon of Leonardtown, MD, and step-daughter Mary Frances (Roger) Gerber of Independence, MO. He had 24 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Harlow of Mission, KS, and sister Vivian (Robert) Robertson of Battleground, WA.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Immaculate Conception Church for Masses to be offered for Sherman.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
