1958-2021

Sherri Lynn McBroom of Paola, KS, passed away 12/9/2021 at the age of 63.

She was loved by all her family and friends and will be sadly missed.

May God bless her and keep her.

Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.

