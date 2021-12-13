1958-2021
Sherri Lynn McBroom of Paola, KS, passed away 12/9/2021 at the age of 63.
She was loved by all her family and friends and will be sadly missed.
May God bless her and keep her.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
