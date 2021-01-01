Sherrie Lynn Jones Hugunin, the girl loved living, the girl that danced instead of walking, the girl that had sunflowers for eyes, and fireworks in her soul. A Kindest Kansas Citian Award Recipient and God loving mother of two passed on to heaven December 28th, 2020, after a 15-year courageous fight with a rare Cancer.
Sherrie was born out of love and child number 6 from Pasadena, TX. Her family relocated to Shawnee, KS in the mid-60’s. Sherrie is a 1978 graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest. Where she met her husband and shared 40 years of her love of God and her heart of gold with her two children and five grandchildren.
Sherrie shared her beautiful smile while working in the mortgage, medical billing, and human resources fields in the Kansas City area. The past eight years, she has spread her love for life and passion for the Lord while building her work family at Mission Plumbing Heating and Cooling.
Sherrie enjoyed traveling to beaches and islands and became very fond of the San Diego area and finding sand dollars there. However, her fondest of all was sharing her smile and her neverending love and beauty with her five grandchildren. “Gigi At Her Best!”
She is survived and loved by her husband Eugene Hugunin of Overland Park, KS., mother Darlyne Wyatt step-father Ed Wyatt of Osawatomie, KS., son Steve Hugunin daughter in-law Kim of Shawne, KS., son Matt Hugunin daughter in-law Tracy of Overland Park, KS., grandchildren Ava, Carter, Marlee, Henry, and Bo.
Sisters Charlyne Egido of Austin, TX., Nancy Hugunin of Olathe, KS., Cindy Jones of Shawnee, KS., Sherlyn Manson of Lake Quivira, KS., Christi Bukaty of Springfield, MO., Brothers Alan Jones of Kansas City, MO., James Jones of Pleasant Hill, MO., Best friend Marcie Ring of Moscow Mills, Mo., and was preceded by her father Lestor B. Jones and brother Tommy Jones.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private visitation at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee KS. Jan. 8th from 3:30pm - 4:30pm, and private burial at Resurrection Cemetery Lenexa, KS. Saturday Jan 9th, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be enjoyed August 21st, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to her leiomyosarcoma research fund https://lmsdr.org/sherrie-hugunin-leiomyosarcoma-memorial-fund-2/
