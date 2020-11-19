Shirley J. Ames, 86, of Parkville, MO, passed away peacefully at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the St. Luke’s North Hospital on Barry Rd.
She was born November 7, 1934, in Paola, KS to Jack and Sophrania (Amick) Mockabee. Shirley graduated from Paola High School and spent the majority of her working career as a cashier for RedX in Riverside, MO. She cherished the friendships and relationships that she made during her 38 year career at RedX. Shirley had lived in the Parkville area for over 40 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed Spending time with family and friends, reading mystery novels, watching Chiefs games, cross-stitch, being outdoors and spending time with her beloved dog, Missy. Her favorite day of the year was Christmas Day.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard E. Ames; two sons, Michael and Ron Ames; and a sister, Sally. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Sue Gellhaus and husband Les of Lebo, KS; step-sister, Robyn Spragg; two step-brothers, Roger and John Reynolds; five grandchildren: Tammie Lawson, Krissy Gellhaus, Bobbi Gellhaus, Brandy Ames and Danielle Ames; five great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and two nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jake Harris, Austin Weiss, Christopher Reeves, Howard Ames, Justin Lawson and Les Gellhaus.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Please note, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Graveside services and burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Paola Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter and may be left in care of the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main, Parkville, MO.
