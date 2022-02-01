July 10, 1930 - January 29, 2022
Shirley Schachle died Jan. 29th at Olathe Hospice House following a brief illness.
Son and daughter of Shirley, Michael Hanquist and Rebecca Sutton.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lighthouse Church 1402 E. 303rd St., Paola, on Sat., Feb. 5th at 10:30 am.
Memorials: American Lung Association or Vintage Park of Paola send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
