November 24, 1942 - August 12, 2022
Olathe, Kansas - Shirley K. Knappenberger, found peace through her savior Jesus Christ where she will remain with Him eternally on August 12, 2022.
November 24, 1942 - August 12, 2022
Olathe, Kansas - Shirley K. Knappenberger, found peace through her savior Jesus Christ where she will remain with Him eternally on August 12, 2022.
Shirley was born to Joe and Darlene Lee on November 24, 1942, in Paola, KS. A graduate of Paola High School, she met Tom while working three jobs in Olathe and they married on December 14,1968. Together they built a veterinary practice while on a farm raising cattle, pigs, sheep, dogs and kids.
Her passion being her children and grandchildren.
She was much loved by her grandchildren. Shirley was a loving mother and devoted wife. She experienced much happiness attending grandchildren's events.
Shirley volunteered and was active in FCE, bunko, card groups, 4-H, extension Board, PEO, and other youth and community groups.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Lee and Darlene (Pope) Lee and brother, David Lee.
She leaves behind on this earth all of her treasures; her husband Tom, daughter Linda, son- in-law Jeff, son Rex and daughter-in-law Shelly, son Todd, daughter-in-law Tricia, son Scott, daughter-in-law Nikki, and her crowning jewels, her grandchildren, Taylor, Cara, Bret, Zane, Emma, Tinley, Berk, and Elsie.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law Donna, brother Cliff, sister-in-law Sherry, sister Cindy, brother-in-law Mark as well as many nieces and nephews.
Hard work, passion, generosity and love defined her and she left a mark on all who had the honor of knowing her. She left this world better than she found it.
Her soul is with God but the amazing light that shined so bright will remain in our hearts eternally.
Visitation is August 16, 5-7 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel in Olathe, KS.
Funeral service is August 17, 10 a.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Olathe, KS. Shirley will be buried at Louisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to Olathe Hospice House or Mission Southside
To leave a message of condolence for Shirley's family, or to share a special memory of Shirley, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.