1936-2020
Shirley Mae Cuthbertson, 84, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Landsun Nursing Home in Carlsbad, NM.
Entombment will take place 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Shirley was born Monday, September 14, 1936, in Wymore, NE, the daughter of Kermit Roosevelt and Roxa (West) Kern.
She was united in marriage to Billy Dean Cuthbertson on February 6, 1954. They had three sons together Phillip Eugene, David Lynn, and Chris Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons Phillip and Chris, and her brother Bob Kern.
Survivors include her son David and his wife Daisy; three granddaughters; eight great grandchildren; sister Pat Roberts; and brother Jack Kern.
