1936-2020
Shirley V. (Hill) Zaman, age 84, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away November 5, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
Shirley was born January 29, 1936, at rural Johnson County, Kansas. She was the youngest of five children born to Clyde and Hattie (Rose) Hill. She graduated from Stanley High School with the Class of 1954.
She was married Feb. 12, 1955, to Charles F. Zaman. They made their home in Olathe, Hillsdale, and then Osawatomie. They became the parents of three children. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1995.
Shirley worked in food service with Olathe public schools, Paola public schools, and then Osawatomie State Hospital. She retired from Osawatomie State Hospital.
She had several hobbies. She especially enjoyed her casino trips and traveling. Shirley also was an animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and her companion Art McCune.
She is survived by her children Debbie McReynolds (Donnie) of Osawatomie, Charles "Bud" Zaman (Leslie) of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Rosemary Davis (Chuck) of Osawatomie; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; her brother Bert Hill of Flemington, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials are to the Olathe Hospice House and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
