Sidney Peckman

Sidney G. Peckman, loving son of Viola E. Bowman and the late Eldon H. Peckman, passed away peacefully February 19th, 2020, at age 63.
Sidney (Sid) was born July 15th, 1956 in Paola, KS. He attended school in Colorado Springs, and graduated in 1974 from Coronado High School. His passion for art relocated him to New York, where he received a degree from the New York State College Of Ceramics at Alfred University in 1979.
After college, Sid moved to Leadville, CO, where he took on a career in the mining industry. During this time, Sid entertained his love for art through ceramics and music. He loved many styles of music, but took a particular interest in country, bluegrass, and rock and roll. Sid was a gifted musician who played multiple instruments in a local band in Leadville. The group went by various names with various members throughout the bands longevity. With the help from 2 band mates, he was able to start his own label and record music in his free time.
When he wasn’t playing music, or creating ceramic pieces, he would take time to relish in all the beauty Colorado had to offer. He would enjoy visits from his brother Paul and his wife Linda, and they would often explore hidden trails off the beaten path together. Sid retired in September of 2019 as a steel fabricator and resided in Leadville, CO, until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Eldon H. Peckman, step father, Willis Bowman, and grandparents John and Marie Peckman, and Bert, Emma and Iris Spilker.
He is survived by his loving mother, Viola E. Bowman, his brother, Paul Peckman and wife Linda, step brother, Brian Bowman and wife Annie, nieces, Ashley Hillman and husband Levi, Shawna Kilian and husband Tyler, Carly Peckman and husband Josh, along with several great nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who loved him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service honoring Sidney G. Peckman Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, KS. 34868 Block Rd. Paola, KS 66071.
The care and compassion that was shown to Sid prior to his passing will forever remain in our hearts. It is for this reason we ask that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Harry Hynes Hospice of Kansas. hynesmemorial.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.