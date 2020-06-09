Maple Mount, Ky. — Sister Delores “Dee” Long, 81, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died June 7, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 45th year of religious life. She was a native of Kansas City, Mo.
Sister Dee was an Ursuline Sister of Paola until the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She was a former semi-pro tennis player who enjoyed nature and traveling and had an interest in Native American culture.
She was the physical education coordinator at the Lakemary Center, Paola (1979-82) and taught at Holy Angels, Garnett (1982-86). She taught at Holy Name, Kansas City (1986-88) and served as its principal (1988-95). She was also the principal at Our Lady of Unity, Kansas City (1995-2004) and taught at Our Lady of the Angels, Kansas City, Mo. (2004-2012). She served in the emergency care center at Catholic Charities in Kansas City for a year before retiring to the Ursuline Motherhouse in 2013, where she assisted in archives.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, nieces and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives the wake and funeral services will be private. The wake service is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Dee may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
