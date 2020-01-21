Maple Mount, Ky — Sister Emerentia Wiesner, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Jan. 17, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 78th year of religious life. She was a native of Richmond.
Sister Emerentia was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph. She was a wonderful seamstress and craft maker, whose gentleness was displayed in all her creations.
She served at Holy Angels School, Garnett (1947-50, 1963-64, principal and teacher); Holy Rosary Wea School, (principal and teacher, 1955-57); St. John School, Greeley (principal and teacher, 1960-61, teacher 1966-73), Holy Trinity, Paola (principal and teacher, 1961-62, 1964-66, tutor 1987-89), and at several schools near Kansas City. She was a nurse and director of Monica Hall in Paola, 1974-87, and served in community service at the motherhouse, 1989-2009.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings John Wiesner, Garnett; Marion Regier, Newton; Thelma Cummings, Haysville; Florence Lyon, Wellsville; Rose Haynes, Lane; Velma O’Brien, Bakersfield, Calif., and Frances DeJarnette, Bedford, Texas.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Monday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Emerentia may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
