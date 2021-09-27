Maple Mount, KY – Sister Marcella Schrant, 95, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 76th year of religious life. She was a native of Walker, Kan.
Sister Marcella was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph. Her previous religious name was Sister Mary James. She exuded hospitality to all she met, loved to travel and shared her excellent cooking skills wherever she lived.
All of her ministry was in Kansas until retiring to Maple Mount in 2014. She was a teacher for 43 years at Holy Name, Kansas City (1947-54, 1961-69), St. Agnes, Roeland Park (1954-57, 1969-90) and St. Patrick/Holy Trinity, Paola (1957-61). She was elected superior of her community (1990-94). She was a receptionist at St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center, (1994-2004) and office assistant at St. John the Evangelist Parish (2007-14), both in Lawrence. She was pastoral associate at Holy Family Parish, Eudora (2004-07). She volunteered in the Mission Advancement office at Maple Mount from 2015-20.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; her sister, Virginia Schrant, of Garnett; her niece Linda (Greg) Schnose and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katherine Schrant; and her siblings Ralph Schrant, Louis Schrant, Herman Schrant, Norbert Schrant, and Marie Truan.
The funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation begins Thursday at 4 p.m. A wake service follows at 6:30 p.m. Both the wake service and funeral will be live streamed.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marcella may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.