Stanley William Shannon, age 61, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the funeral at the Miami Cemetery in rural Paola, Kansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.