Stanley William Shannon, age 61, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the funeral at the Miami Cemetery in rural Paola, Kansas.
Stan was born on Saturday, May 13, 1961, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the son of Donald Albert and Anna “Mickey” (Crook) Shannon. Stan graduated from Louisburg High School, with the class of 1979. He worked as an automotive mechanic for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his father; Donald Albert Shannon, and one brother; Donald Allen Shannon.
Stan is survived by his mother; Anna “Mickey” Shannon (Tom Hoelscher), two daughters; Sheena Shannon and Karla (Otis “Levi”) Snyder, one son; Brandon (Elisha) Shannon, 7 grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.